Baseball: Veteran Darvish surprised, honored by 6-year extension

Yu Darvish expressed joy and surprise Friday after signing a six-year extension with the San Diego Padres that will see him at the club through the 2028 season when he turns 42. The 36-year-old right-hander's new deal is worth a reported $108 million, according to MLB.com, and the Osaka native said it left him overwhelmed. "Six years for someone my age is something unheard of. I'm honored. I felt a real sense of trust," Darvish, who was due to be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, told a press conference. "I was wondering if my time here was coming to an end soon, and (instead) I've b...