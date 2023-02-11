2 Japan firms to join hands with Britain in new network technology

Newsfrom Japan

Two major Japanese telecom companies are expected to join hands with British organizations to promote a new communications network amid economic security concerns over China's growing share of the field, a source close to the case said Saturday. NTT Docomo Inc., Japan's leading mobile operator, and Rakuten Mobile Inc. are likely to share information about research and development on Open RAN, or Open Radio Access Network, with British enterprises and institutions, the source added. Open RAN has industry-wide standards enabling its interoperability with multiple vendors' equipment for cellular ...