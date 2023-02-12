Football: Maeda opener, Hatate brace hand Celtic comfortable cup win

Newsfrom Japan

Celtic thrashed St. Mirren 5-1 on Saturday, with Japan forward Daizen Maeda scoring the opener and Reo Hatate coming off the bench to score a brace at the home match during the fifth round of the Scottish Cup football competition. Maeda slid in a low cross in the 16th minute and Hatate, who came on in the 63rd minute, doubled the lead 13 minutes later with a penalty, right after St. Mirren went a man down. Hatate then blasted the ball high into the net to make it 5-1 deep in the stoppage time. Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi came off injured in the 14th minute at Celtic Park.