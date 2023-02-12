Football: Ex-Japan boss Zaccheroni reportedly conscious in hospital

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan men's football manager Alberto Zaccheroni has regained consciousness after suffering a head injury at his home in Italy, local media reported Saturday. The 69-year-old was unconscious when he was admitted to an intensive care unit after falling and hitting his head Friday, according to Italy's ANSA news agency. Zaccheroni steered AC Milan to the Serie A championship in 1999 and also managed Inter, Lazio and Juventus among a host of prominent Italian clubs before he was appointed as Japan boss in 2010. Japan stunned Argentina 1-0 in their first game under Zaccheroni and also achiev...