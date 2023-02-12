Basketball: B-League’s Jets soar to record-tying 20th straight win

Newsfrom Japan

The Chiba Jets equaled the record of 20 consecutive wins in Japanese pro basketball’s B-League first division Sunday with a 94-76 victory over Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

The Eastern conference-leading Jets led 45-43 at the half at Funabashi Arena east of Tokyo. The hosts expanded their lead in the final two quarters to secure their 34th win of the season against four losses.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings set the record last season.