Tokyo stocks open lower after falls in U.S. tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by selling in some technology issues following losses in their U.S. peers late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 200.81 points, or 0.73 percent, from Friday to 27,470.17. The broader Topix index was down 4.06 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,982.90.

Decliners were led by nonferrous metals, precision instrument, and textiles and apparel.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 131.55-57 yen compared with 131.36-46 yen in New York and 130.44-46 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0676...