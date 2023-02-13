Tokyo stocks fall on lower tech shares, caution over next BOJ chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, weighed down by technology issues that tracked losses in their U.S. peers and investors becoming wary that the Bank of Japan could shift away from its easy monetary policy under its incoming new leadership.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 316.17 points, or 1.14 percent, from Friday to 27,354.81. The broader Topix index was down 10.42 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,976.54.

Decliners were led by nonferrous metals, precision instruments, and textiles and apparel.