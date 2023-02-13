Japan’s PM Kishida to skip speech after surgery for nasal congestion

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided Monday to skip a planned speech in the afternoon after undergoing endoscopic surgery for nasal congestion late last week, a government official said.

Kishida, who has been in good condition following the surgery, resumed his official duties earlier in the day, but it is still difficult for him to speak for a long time, the official said. He was supposed to give his address at Kyodo News headquarters in Tokyo.

The premier, who has suffered from chronic sinusitis causing nasal congestion and other symptoms such as headache, underwent the surgery at a...