Football: Ito assist helps Reims continue 15-game unbeaten run

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Junya Ito had an assist as Reims hammered Troyes 4-0 on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games in the French Ligue 1.

Ito cut inside from the right before flicking the ball backward to set up Jens Cajuste’s 82nd-minute strike that completed the scoring at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Ito’s cross led to the 10th-minute opener from Marshall Munetsi and he was also involved in the buildup for Folarin Balogun’s third in the 50th minute.

“I also wanted to get a goal or an assist, and my teammates finished well,” said Ito. “I didn’t lose any one-on-ones today and I created chances, s...