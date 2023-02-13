Tokyo stocks fall on wariness over next BOJ chief, weak tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Monday, dragged by weak tech shares and wariness that the Bank of Japan could shift away from its current easy monetary policy under its incoming new leadership.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 243.66 points, or 0.88 percent, from Friday at 27,427.32. The broader Topix index finished 9.29 points, or 0.47 percent, lower at 1,977.67.

Decliners were led by precision instruments, metal products and electric appliances.