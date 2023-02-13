URGENT: 64% favor recognizing same-sex marriage in Japan: Kyodo poll

Newsfrom Japan

Sixty-four percent of respondents to a Kyodo News poll believe same-sex marriage should be recognized in Japan, with the findings coming amid growing criticism of the government's conservative stance toward LGBT issues. In the telephone survey, conducted over a three-day period from Saturday, 88 percent also said recent remarks hostile to LGBT people by a former executive secretary to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were inappropriate. Earlier this month, Masayoshi Arai, an elite bureaucrat, was sacked after saying during an off-the-record conversation with reporters that he would "not want to li...