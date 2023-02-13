Japan foreign minister eyes attending U.N. meetings on Ukraine war

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is considering visiting New York next week to attend U.N. meetings on Russia’s war on Ukraine, which marks its first anniversary on Feb. 24, a source close to the matter said Monday.

During the envisaged four-day trip through Feb. 25, Hayashi plans to attend an emergency special session of the General Assembly from Feb. 22 and a ministerial gathering of the Security Council two days later on the anniversary, according to the source.

As this year’s chair of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, Tokyo is also arranging an online G-7 summit and in-...