Nissan, Renault to invest $600 mil. to make 6 new models in India

Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA said Monday that they will expand their operations in India with an investment of $600 million to develop six new models and boost local production.

Nissan and Renault, alliance partners for more than two decades, will jointly develop two electric and four sport-utility vehicle models for India, as well as for export, based on common platforms, expecting to create up to 2,000 new jobs at their joint research and development center.

Under the project, the Japanese and French automakers will manufacture electric vehicles for the first time in India and contribute ...