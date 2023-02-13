Baseball: Ex-Hawks outfielder ready for WBC stint with China

Newsfrom Japan

A talented Japan-based outfielder who will play for China in the upcoming World Baseball Classic does not speak Chinese or know what the Chinese team is like but hopes to impress teammates with his bat and glove.

Yusuke Masago, now with the Hitachi corporate club after playing in 180 games for the SoftBank Hawks until last season, said Monday he looks forward to facing Japan’s star-studded team led by Shohei Ohtani in China’s WBC opener on March 9 at Tokyo Dome.

“They are all top players. I’m honored to face them,” the 28-year-old said in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, referring to the China-Jap...