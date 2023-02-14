Japan gov’t to nominate scholar Ueda as new Bank of Japan chief

Newsfrom Japan

The government is set to nominate on Tuesday scholar and former Bank of Japan board member Kazuo Ueda as the central bank’s next governor and seek parliamentary approval in its first leadership change after a decade marked by powerful monetary easing under incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also expected to choose Ryozo Himino, a former chief of Japan’s financial watchdog, the Financial Services Agency, and BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida as deputy governors under Ueda. If confirmed, the three will serve five-year terms.

The nominees will answer questions from la...