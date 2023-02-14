URGENT: Japan GDP expands annualized real 0.6% in Oct.-Dec.

Japan’s economy expanded an annualized real 0.6% percent in October-December, marking a return to growth, government data showed Tuesday.

Adjusted for inflation, real gross domestic product, or the total value of goods and services produced in a country, increased 0.2 percent from the previous quarter, according to the Cabinet Office’s preliminary data.

