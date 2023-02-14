Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, led by technology shares that rose on improved investor sentiment sparked by overnight gains on Wall Street.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 243.96 points, or 0.89 percent, from Monday to 27,671.28. The broader Topix index was up 17.14 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,994.81.

Every industry category gained ground led by metal product, electric appliance and precision instrument issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 132.33-34 yen compared with 132.36-46 yen in New York and 132.12-14 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. ...