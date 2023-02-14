Football: Big guns Marinos, Frontale resume battle in new J1 season

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League top flight will kick off its 2023 season Friday when reigning champions Yokohama F Marinos face runners-up Kawasaki Frontale at Todoroki Stadium in a clash of clubs who have dominated the title race in recent years.

Separated by just two points last year, the Kanagawa Prefecture rivals account for every J1 crown since 2017 between them and can be expected to once again lead the charge in the J-League’s 30th anniversary season.

Having spoiled Frontale’s “three-peat” bids in 2019 and last year, Marinos aim to go back-to-back as champions for the first time since 2004. Kevin Muscat’s...