URGENT: Japan gov’t nominates ex-BOJ board member Ueda as next governor

The government on Tuesday presented Kazuo Ueda to parliament as its nominee for the next Bank of Japan governor, putting the academic and a former member of the central bank’s decision-making body forward to replace Haruhiko Kuroda at the end of his term in April.

For BOJ deputy governors, the government picked Ryozo Himino, a former commissioner of the Financial Services Agency, and Shinichi Uchida, an executive director at the central bank.

The nominees must be approved by both houses of parliament, each controlled by the ruling coalition, before the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishid...