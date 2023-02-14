Tokyo stocks rise in morning on tech shares after Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, led by technology shares spurred by overnight gains on Wall Street, although advances were capped ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 152.29 points, or 0.56 percent, from Monday to 27,579.61. The broader Topix index was up 11.66 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,989.33.

Gainers were led by metal product, electric appliance and precision instrument issues.