PROFILE: BOJ chief nominee Ueda, witness of key policy shifts as board member

Nominated for the next Bank of Japan governor, Kazuo Ueda is a monetary policy expert who served as a member of the central bank’s Policy Board at one of the most critical junctures of its history when it entered uncharted territory.

Ueda, 71, obtained a doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States and taught at the University of Tokyo, which has produced many bureaucrats and business leaders. Since 2017, he has been a professor at Kyoritsu Women’s University in Tokyo and, if approved by parliament, he will be the first BOJ governor in postwar Japa...