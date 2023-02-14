FOCUS: BOJ chief nominee faces scrutiny as markets fret over policy change

Newsfrom Japan

An academic, a monetary policy expert, a pragmatist, not an outright hawk, and the list goes on.

A variety of words have been used to describe Kazuo Ueda, the government’s nominee for the next Bank of Japan governor after incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda, a surprise choice that rattled financial markets when the news first broke.

Now that the nomination of former BOJ board member Ueda, 71, is official, the question in financial markets appears to be when and how, rather than if, the BOJ will make policy changes if his nomination is approved by parliament.

There are still many unknowns, including how ...