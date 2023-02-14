Tokyo stocks rise on firm tech shares, eyes on U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday on strong technology shares, but investors refrained from buying aggressively ahead of U.S. inflation data to be released later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 175.45 points, or 0.64 percent, from Tuesday at 27,602.77. The broader Topix index finished 15.42 points, or 0.78 percent, higher at 1,993.09.

Gainers were led by metal product, electric appliance and precision instrument issues.