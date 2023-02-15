Dollar rises to 6-week high vs. yen after U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar remained strong early Wednesday in Tokyo after surging to a six-week high in the lower 133 yen level in New York overnight on higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data that fueled concern about prolonged interest rate hikes.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 132.99-133.00 yen compared with 133.05-15 yen in New York and 132.07-08 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0734-0738 and 142.75-82 yen against $1.0731-0741 and 142.81-91 yen in New York and $1.0732-0733 and 141.74-78 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher, lifted by export...