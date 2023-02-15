FOCUS: Japan inbound travel recovering amid airport staff shortage increases

Newsfrom Japan

Inbound tourism to Japan has begun to recover since the easing of COVID-19 border controls but a shortage of staff has become an increasing problem for the airline industry, as many who left their jobs during the pandemic have not returned.

Airport staff quitting due to the sharp decline in travelers during the height of the pandemic has resulted in a more than 20 percent decrease in security inspectors nationwide.

Although airlines have made concerted efforts to secure personnel for ground operations, many occupations in the industry require qualifications and experience, meaning a return to ...