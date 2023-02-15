Tokyo stocks fall after dollar retreats from 6-week high vs. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks erased earlier gains and fell Wednesday morning as the U.S. dollar retreated from a six-week high in the lower 133 yen level on the back of higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 111.26 points, or 0.40 percent, from Tuesday to 27,491.51. The broader Topix index was down 4.79 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,988.30.

Decliners included service, precision instrument, and electric power and gas shares.