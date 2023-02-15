China to resume short-term visa issuance to S. Korean citizens

Newsfrom Japan

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul said Wednesday it will resume the issuance of short-term visas for South Korean citizens this weekend, lifting restrictions it imposed in early January as a retaliatory step for its neighbor’s tighter border controls over COVID-19.

The restart of visa issuance on Saturday follows South Korea’s termination of similar restrictions last weekend as COVID-19 infections in China subside.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning had said at a press conference last Friday that Beijing would “actively consider” removing restrictions introduced on Jan. 10 on its short-t...