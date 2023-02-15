PM hopes new BOJ chief will guide policy “appropriately” with gov’t

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday expressed hope that academic Kazuo Ueda, his nominee for the next Bank of Japan governor, will guide monetary policy appropriately in coordination with the government.

Kishida said he wants the BOJ to continue to “consider economic, price and financial conditions” while working together with the government under Ueda, 71.

The prime minister called Ueda, a former BOJ board member, the “most appropriate” choice for governor, describing him as an “internationally renowned economist” who has “deep knowledge of the field of finance in terms of theo...