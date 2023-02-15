Japan to build depots as likely sites for new missiles in Oita, Aomori

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will build four major ammunition depots at Self-Defense Forces facilities in Oita and Aomori prefectures as likely storage sites for long-range missiles with enemy base strike capabilities, government sources said Wednesday.

Construction work at the two sites will begin in fiscal 2023 starting April, and the government will also launch a survey in the fiscal year for building six more such large-sized depots at multiple SDF facilities in the country, the sources said.

The Ground Self-Defense Force’s Vice-Camp Oita in southwestern Japan and at Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Ominato Distric...