Tokyo stocks end lower on fears over prolonged U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, weighed down by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates for a long period after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 100.91 points, or 0.37 percent, from Tuesday at 27,501.86. The broader Topix index finished 5.35 points, or 0.27 percent, lower at 1,987.74.

Decliners were led by precision instruments, pulp paper, and electric and power gas shares.