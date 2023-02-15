ANA says would buy future Japan-made jets despite SpaceJet failure

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. President Koji Shibata said Wednesday the company would consider buying domestically made passenger jets if there is a future project, a week after Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. formally scraped its plan to develop one.

The parent of All Nippon Airways Co. was the first customer for Mitsubishi’s SpaceJet, Japan’s first domestically manufactured passenger jet, ordering 25 aircraft when the project was officially launched in 2008.

But the development was delayed repeatedly due to a lack of know-how and skilled engineers, leading the company last week to finally pull the plug...