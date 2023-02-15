Japan’s major auto unions demand highest-level wage raises

Newsfrom Japan

Labor unions representing workers at Japan’s eight major automakers pressed for the highest-level wage raises in years on Wednesday, eyeing significant pay hikes to offset the impact of high inflation.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s union is demanding what it says will be the highest-level wage raise in 20 years for an average worker but did not disclose specific amounts.

Honda Motor Co.'s union is calling for 19,000 yen ($140) in the total monthly pay increase, including a 12,500 yen rise in the basic pay scale, both the highest in 30 years.

Nissan Motor Co.'s union is demanding an increase of 12,000 y...