Gas supply for Europe must be secured amid energy crisis: ministers

Ministers of the International Energy Agency member states agreed Wednesday to cooperate on strengthening the security of natural gas supply for nations hit by the global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, especially those in Europe.

Representatives of some 40 countries took part in a virtual extraordinary ministerial meeting to review the state of natural gas markets, which have seen the most severe price spikes and disruptions, according to the Paris-based agency.

Major energy exporter Russia has significantly reduced the volume of natural gas exports to Europe since th...