URGENT: Japan logs record trade deficit of 3.5 tril. yen in January
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japan registered its largest-ever trade deficit of 3.5 trillion yen ($26 billion) in January, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
The nation had a deficit of 2.82 trillion yen in August last year due to surging import costs for energy and other raw materials.
In January, imports grew 17.8 percent while exports rose 3.5 percent, according to the ministry’s preliminary report.