Dollar firmer in upper 133 yen range after rising to 6-week high

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar was firmer in the upper 133 yen range early Thursday in Tokyo after briefly rising to a six-week high overnight in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 133.89-92 yen compared with 134.11-21 yen in New York and 133.32-34 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. currency jumped to 134.36 yen, its highest level since Jan. 6, overnight on better-than-expected U.S. January retail sales data. Market players were concerned that the strong data could prompt the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates for a prolonged period.

The euro was quoted at $1.0691-0692 and 143.13...