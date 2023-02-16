FEATURE: Japan’s rural post offices host unmanned shops to help seniors

Newsfrom Japan

As Japan continues to experience a population drain in rural areas, many post offices have begun hosting unmanned retail spaces inside their facilities to support seniors who cannot travel long distances to shop.

Some 3,000 of the about 24,000 post offices nationwide have embraced the service, stocking vegetables, daily necessities and other items.

In the town of Misato, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, elderly people gather at the Nyushita Post Office before noon. “I can buy vegetables here and I enjoy talking with the postmaster and friends of mine,” said Kimi Oda, an 89-year-old wom...