Tokyo stocks rise in morning as weaker yen boosts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning as exporter issues were bought on the back of the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar, while sentiment was also lifted by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for January.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 221.74 points, or 0.81 percent, from Wednesday to 27,723.60. The broader Topix index was up 14.48 points, or 0.73 percent, at 2,002.22.

Gainers were led by transport equipment, rubber product and marine transportation issues.