Baseball: Ohtani likely to pitch on Opening Day: Angels manager

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is likely to pitch on Opening Day for the second straight year, manager Phil Nevin revealed Wednesday.

Nevin also said in Tempe, Arizona, on the team’s first workout day for pitchers and catchers that Ohtani will be limited to a starter’s role when he pitches for Japan in the March 8-21 World Baseball Classic.

If things go as planned, Ohtani will start against the Oakland Athletics on March 30 at Oakland Coliseum after returning from the WBC.

On Wednesday, Ohtani began his sixth major league spring training, working mainly on pitching on Day 1 and ...