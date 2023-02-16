Nikkei hits 2-month high as U.S. data lifts sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended Thursday at a two-month high as market sentiment improved on a slew of better-than-expected U.S. economic indicators.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 194.58 points, or 0.71 percent, from Wednesday at 27,696.44, its highest close since December 15. The broader Topix index finished 13.35 points, or 0.67 percent, higher at 2,001.09.

Gainers were led by transportation equipment, rubber products and marine transportation shares.