Main events scheduled for Feb. 20-26

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 20-26:

Feb. 20 (Mon)

-- No major events.

Feb. 21 (Tues)

-- Female giant panda Xiang Xiang to be returned to China from Ueno Zoological Gardens.

Feb. 22 (Wed)

-- Eimei, China-born giant panda at Adventure World zoo in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, who fathered 16 cubs, to leave for China along with 2 of his offspring.

Feb. 23 (Thurs)

-- Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday.

Feb. 24 (Fri)

-- National consumer price indexes for January to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

-- Shizuoka District Court to rule on damages suit filed a...