Main events scheduled for Feb. 20-26
Newsfrom JapanSociety Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 20-26:
Feb. 20 (Mon)
-- No major events.
Feb. 21 (Tues)
-- Female giant panda Xiang Xiang to be returned to China from Ueno Zoological Gardens.
Feb. 22 (Wed)
-- Eimei, China-born giant panda at Adventure World zoo in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, who fathered 16 cubs, to leave for China along with 2 of his offspring.
Feb. 23 (Thurs)
-- Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday.
Feb. 24 (Fri)
-- National consumer price indexes for January to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
-- Shizuoka District Court to rule on damages suit filed a...