Tokyo stocks slide on fears over higher U.S. interest rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning following an overnight decline on Wall Street, as the release of higher-than-expected inflation-related data spurred concern that U.S. rate hikes are nowhere near ending.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 159.08 points, or 0.57 percent, from Thursday to 27,537.36. The broader Topix index was down 8.89 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,992.20.

Decliners were led by mining, marine transportation and precision instrument issues.