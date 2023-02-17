Football: Japan off to losing start at SheBelievesCup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan started poorly Thursday in the four-team SheBelievesCup women’s international football tournament, losing to Brazil 1-0.

Debinha scored for world No. 9 Brazil in the 72nd minute against 11th-ranked Japan at Orlando, Florida’s Exploria Stadium. The tournament serves as a warm-up for this summer’s Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Nadeshiko Japan again failed to score, having lost 4-0 to England and 1-0 to Spain in their November friendlies in Spain.

Japan’s Saki Kumagai voiced frustration over the team’s offensive struggles.

“Not even getting a point (a draw) from ...