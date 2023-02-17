Tokyo stocks drop on fears over global economy amid U.S. rate hikes
Tokyo stocks dropped Friday, as the prospect of continued U.S. interest rate hikes following higher-than-expected wholesale prices stirred concern over the global economic outlook.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 183.31 points, or 0.66 percent, from Thursday at 27,513.13. The broader Topix index finished 9.16 points, or 0.46 percent, lower at 1,991.93.
Decliners were led by precision instruments, mining and electric appliances shares.