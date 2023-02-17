Football: Moriyasu sounded out for ceremonial 1st pitch at WBC

Newsfrom Japan

Japan national football team manager Hajime Moriyasu said Friday he has been approached about throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Japan’s first game of the upcoming World Baseball Classic tournament.

The 54-year-old guided Japan to the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup after the Samurai Blue beat powerhouses Germany and Spain in the group stage.

Japan’s baseball team, known as Samurai Japan, will take on China in its opening Pool B game on March 9 at Tokyo Dome.

“Just imagining it makes me nervous,” said Moriyasu of his potential role. “Hopefully it serves as an occasion to show that diffe...