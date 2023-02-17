Security Council "paralyzed" amid Russia's war: U.N. assembly chief

Newsfrom Japan

The U.N. Security Council has been "paralyzed" amid Russia's war on Ukraine and needs reform, with Moscow's veto power making it difficult for the body to take a unified stance, U.N. General Assembly chief Csaba Korosi said Friday, as the first anniversary of the invasion approaches. Korosi, who is visiting Japan to promote relations between the United Nations and Tokyo, said the number of members calling for reform of the council, which is dominated by the five veto-wielding permanent members, has reached more than 65. "We have never had such a bold outcry," the Hungarian told a press confere...