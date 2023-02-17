URGENT: U.S. dollar rises to 135 yen zone, hits 2-month high
The U.S. dollar rose against the yen Friday, topping the 135 yen line to hit a two-month high, following stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation-related data.
The U.S. producer price index for January released overnight rose 0.7 percent from the previous month, the biggest increase since June, exceeding the market forecast of a 0.4 percent increase.