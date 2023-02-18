Bridgestone using tire technology to develop dexterous robot hand

Newsfrom Japan

Bridgestone Corp. is using its expertise in rubber materials and tire technology to develop a soft robot hand with the dexterity and flexibility of a human, with the hopes that the automaton will help alleviate labor shortages in the logistics industry.

Equipped with artificial intelligence technology to recognize objects, the robotic hand will be capable of packing fragile objects like raw eggs in boxes, allowing it to operate autonomously alongside workers in factories and stores.

The Japanese tire maker, which unveiled a prototype to media in Tokyo on Feb. 1, plans for the soft robot hand t...