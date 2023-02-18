Football: Marinos announce Best XI keeper Takaoka’s move to Vancouver

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division champions Yokohama F Marinos officially announced the transfer Saturday of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to Vancouver Whitecaps FC of North America’s Major League Soccer.

The 26-year-old Takaoka played all 34 league matches in Marinos’ title-winning campaign last year and was named in the J-League Best XI for the first time in his career.

According to the Whitecaps, Takaoka’s contract runs until next year, with an option for a one-year extension.

“I’m ready to prove I have chosen the right path,” Takaoka said in a statement from Marinos. Takaoka joined Marinos late in 2020 a...