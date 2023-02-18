Football: Kagawa helps Cerezo earn draw in J-League return

Newsfrom Japan

Shinji Kagawa came off the bench to help Cerezo Osaka claim a 2-2 draw with promoted Albirex Niigata on Saturday in the former Japan star’s return to the J-League for the first time since the summer of 2010.

The 33-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United attacker came on in the 70th minute with the score 1-1, his pass resulting in hosts Cerezo taking the lead five minutes later at Yodoko Sakura Stadium.

Kagawa’s well-weighted ball found Ryosuke Yamanaka down the left, and the full-back’s cross was half-cleared into the path of Hiroaki Okuno, who struck home a low effort from ou...