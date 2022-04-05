Adorable Owl at Hokkaidō Zoo Bumps Head and Melts Hearts

Newsfrom Japan

A Ural owl at Obihiro Zoo in Hokkaidō caused a stir on social media when staff shared a video of the bird bumping its head and making a face as it tried to walk under a log in its enclosure. Caretaker Noda Sayo captured the embarrassing avian moment on March 22 during feeding time. According to Noda, the 17-year-old female owl was distracted while looking for her meal and misjudged the gap as she ducked under the piece of wood. Noda added reassuringly that the bird’s thick foliage protected it from injury, although not from a bruised ego, and that feeding proceeded as usual after the incident.

(Originally published in Japanese on Kyōdoshi.com on March 26, 2022. Translated and edited by Nippon.com.)

